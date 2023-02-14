preamble

At present, when choosing a keyboard, everyone is looking for a better feel, so they all choose a mechanical switch keyboard, but for gamers who like gaming, they are more looking for a keyboard that can provide stability and faster response speed. Traditional mechanical keyboards currently mainly use Cherry MX as the main product, and many different key switches have been launched to meet users with different requirements, but they are always subject to physical limitations. After a considerable period of use , the contact position among them will affect the sensitivity due to loss or other factors. Corsair has developed the OPX optical switch for the shortcomings of traditional mechanical switches, and the K60 Pro TKL introduced this time has a smaller size to free up more desktop space for other peripheral devices.

OPX optical axis responds faster

After years of development, the current mechanical switches have a longer service life, but for e-sports game enthusiasts, the most commonly used buttons such as WASD and SPACE BAR, after a long time of continuous pressing, have a chance to make the middle If the parts of the mechanical shaft are aging or damaged, there may be poor contact or delayed response. For keyboards with replaceable key shafts, you only need to replace one key shaft to solve the problem, otherwise the entire keyboard must be replaced. Corsair’s OPX optical axis has changed from the previous physical trigger to optical trigger. There will be a set of beams in each button. When the button is pressed, the beam will be interrupted to trigger. The advantage is that it completely avoids physical loss or aging. With a key life of up to 150 million times, it can provide stability and faster response speed. The key stroke of the OPX optical switch is also shorter, only 1mm. Of course, the OPX optical switch will lack the sense of paragraph and uniqueness of the mechanical switch. There is a sound of “Guo Li Ge Le”.

TKL saves space

Corsair K60 Pro TKL is a TKL-designed keyboard. The biggest feature is that the numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard is deleted. In fact, for most users, the practicality of the numeric keypad has been greatly reduced. It can greatly reduce the size of the keyboard, and for current gamers, it can free up more desktop space to place headphones, cameras, and even game peripherals such as steering disks. In addition, the current K60 Pro TKL is also available in silver white and black, both of which use a brushed metal shell, which has a considerable texture under ordinary light.

Full key can customize RGB

Due to the switch to the TKL design, many of the keys will be re-combined, and various multimedia control functions will be combined on the Function Keys. K60 Pro TKL is a gaming keyboard, of course RGB elements are indispensable. Each key has an independent RGB light. Just use the software iCUE to choose different flashing methods, or customize various innovative flashing effects. And it can be directly stored in the built-in memory of the keyboard, even if the computer is changed, it does not need to be reset.

Summarize

For most users, the TKL keyboard can be used for daily use, and there are relatively few opportunities to use the numeric keypad all the time. It will be more flexible to free up more space for daily use or when playing a computer. K60 Pro TKL also uses OPX optical switches to provide more accurate key response and longer service life, greatly reducing the aging or damage of traditional mechanical switches.

