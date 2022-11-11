Home Technology [XF Technology Unpacking]K86R 98 comes with a delicious new keyboard! | XFastest News
[XF Technology Unpacking]K86R 98 comes with a delicious new keyboard!

by admin
[XF Technology Unpacking]K86R 98 comes with a delicious new keyboard! | XFastest News

The keyboard that players who need desktop space often touch is nothing more than the TKL keyboard with the number key area deleted, or the keyboard with only 60% of the typing area. But in fact, many people will feel unaccustomed to using it. After all, the number keys are also an indispensable part of daily use. The K86R to be introduced today takes into account both games and word processing, and will definitely become the next generation of mechanical keyboards that kill the Quartet.

11/9 17:00 Food is here!


