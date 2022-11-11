Home News Ivrea, fear of a gas leak
by admin
Concern about a gas leak, Thursday afternoon around 4 pm, in Ivrea. It took place in a courtyard in via Palestro 37 (between the Stilo mixed and Polpone shops). Firefighters, municipal police and gas network operators also intervened. A small gas leak has been identified in a T-fitting. The area has been made safe and replacement is expected shortly.
The smell of gas was very strong, the passers-by themselves noticed it, asking for immediate intervention. Video by Massimo Sardo

