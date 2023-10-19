“Xianxia World 2” Launches Open Beta with New Profession “Jueying Peak” and Hardcore Dungeons

Dimeng.com, a leading gaming company, made a major announcement today regarding the highly anticipated fantasy MMORPG, “Xianxia World 2″. The game has officially launched its public beta, inviting players to embark on the path to immortality and practice Taoism to become immortals.

One of the biggest highlights of this announcement is the introduction of a new profession in the game called “Jueying Peak”. Jueying Peak is an assassin who excels in sneaking around in the dark and waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike. Armed with double blades, this new job is expected to cause a whirlwind in the fairy world. Jueying Peak is known for its high attack speed and burst damage, making it a formidable melee magic output profession.

To further enhance the gaming experience, the official also released details about two hardcore dungeons – “Trial Sword Formation” and “Life and Death Sword Pavilion”. These dungeons will test players’ skills and provide them with exciting challenges. “Trial Sword Formation” combines PvE gameplay with Texas Hold’em poker elements, adding a unique twist to the traditional dungeon experience. On the other hand, “Life and Death Sword Pavilion” offers a haunting journey through an antique pavilion filled with ghosts and resentful spirits. Defeating the bosses in this dungeon will reward players with valuable items, including the coveted “Fairy World Essence” which can be exchanged for mount equipment.

To celebrate the open beta launch, the official has also introduced various activities and benefits for players. These include receiving mounts and costumes for completing tasks, gift packs for reaching certain levels, and daily rewards for staying online.

With the launch of the open beta, “Xianxia World 2″ has already garnered significant attention and is expected to attract a large player base. Players can now immerse themselves in this immersive and mystical world, honing their skills and striving to become immortals.

For more information about “Xianxia World 2″ and its open beta, players are encouraged to visit the official Dimeng.com website.

