Chongyang Poetry Haidian Recital: Honoring Octogenarian Recitation Artists

“Chongyang Poetry Recital Celebrates Double Ninth Festival at National Library of Art Center”

China Industry Network, Beijing – On the occasion of the Double Ninth Festival, a special recital event titled “Warm Chongyang Poetry Haidian – The Voice of Time Recital” was held at the Concert Hall of the National Library Art Center. The event was hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Haidian District Committee of the Communist Party of China and co-organized by the Beijing Chen Duo Art Creation Studio, Beijing Recitation Art Troupe, National Library Art Center Concert Hall, Internet Art Platform, and China Vision Guardian International Cultural Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd. The recital saw the presence of over a hundred artists from various artistic backgrounds including performing arts, broadcasting, hosting, and reading circles.

Highlighting the unique charm of recitation, the event featured six renowned recitation artists, namely Yin Zhiguang, Chen Duo, Qu Xianhe, Ya Kun, Hongyun, and Zhang Yunying, who all have made significant contributions to the development and promotion of the artform. All six artists are in their octogenarian years and have not only excelled in recitation but have also played important roles in television, radio, stage, and teaching.

Qu Xianhe and Zhang Yunying, a married couple known in the field of literature and art, performed several memorable masterpieces. Qu Xianhe’s leadership in organizing national recitation activities, including this year’s successful performance and exchange among Lang Associations from 16 provinces and cities in Beijing, has been widely recognized. Zhang Yunying, on the other hand, has achieved great success in not only recitation but also broadcasting, teaching, and dubbing.

Chen Duo and Hong Yun are familiar names in the hosting and commentary sector, particularly for their work on “Talk about the Yangtze River.” Their pioneering approach to dual hosting on Chinese TV programs has set a benchmark for documentary ratings in the country. Chen Duo’s elegant scholarly temperament and eloquent recitation style perfectly complement Hongyun’s emotional recitation, gaining immense popularity among the audience.

Yakun, a veteran and renowned announcer in China‘s broadcasting industry, has dedicated herself to recitation for many years, making significant contributions to the field.

The oldest recitation artist, Yin Zhiguang, nearing ninety years old, has been involved in the art for over 70 years, reciting more than 300 poems and performing over 4,000 times. Still actively reciting today, he is widely admired and respected as the “people’s recitation artist” and a leading figure in Chinese recitation art.

During the recital, the veteran artists passionately performed ancient and modern masterpieces such as “The Pride of Being Old,” “I Am a Youth,” “Going Alone to the West Tower,” and “Water Melody Singer: When Will the Bright Moon Come?” Their performances were regarded as exemplary and akin to textbooks for aspiring recitation artists, providing an exquisite experience for the audience.

The organizers expressed their gratitude towards the six recitation artists for their efforts in advancing the recitation career. This recital not only served as a celebration of the Double Ninth Festival but also provided an opportunity for the audience to appreciate the beauty of poetry recitation and the artistic aspirations behind it.

Participating artists acknowledged that the recital offered the general audience, especially recitation enthusiasts, a chance to understand and learn from the artists’ interpretation and expression of their works, as well as the ceaseless “artistic” spirit that drives recitation artists forward.

The event concluded with appreciation and acclaim for the artists and their dedication to the art of recitation, leaving the audience with a deep appreciation for the enduring power of this traditional artform.