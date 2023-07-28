Xiaomi Announces Release Date and Camera Features for Highly Anticipated Xiaomi MIX Fold 3

Title: Xiaomi Announces Launch of Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 with Impressive Camera Set Up

Image: Xiaomi

Not even a day after Samsung unveiled its latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, Xiaomi has claimed its share of the limelight with the announcement of its upcoming Xiaomi MIX Fold 3. Set to make waves next August, the Chinese brand’s new folding phone is expected to garner attention, particularly due to its impressive camera capabilities.

Xiaomi has officially revealed that it has partnered with renowned camera manufacturer Leica for the development of the four rear cameras that will feature on the MIX Fold 3. This confirms that the latest Xiaomi folding phone will boast an additional camera compared to its predecessor.

Until this point, only Vivo and Huawei have released foldable phones equipped with quad-camera setups. Indications suggest that Xiaomi’s offering will align with its rivals, featuring a primary camera, an ultra-wide angle lens, and two telephoto lenses. Xiaomi has also confirmed that one of the telephoto lenses will be periscopic. The camera system is said to incorporate high refractive lenses and more compact OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) engines.

One lingering question remains: will Xiaomi limit the availability of its foldable phone to the Chinese market, as it did with its two predecessors, or will an international launch be on the horizon? Only time will tell.

Smartphone enthusiasts and photography lovers alike eagerly await the release of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, as the Chinese brand aims to compete with industry leaders in the burgeoning foldable phone market.