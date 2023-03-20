Xiaomi co-branded products emerge in endlessly with a wide variety of brands and types, ranging from the Lamborghini balance car to the “Yuan Shen” earphones. Today, Xiaomi officially announced the launch of a “Star Wars” joint headset. Promotional slogan “May the force be with you”

In fact, it is the headset that Xiaomi is currently selling. The “Star Wars” co-branded headset is based on the Xiaomi True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones 3 (the current price is 319 yuan, the same below), and after the blessing of “Star Wars”, the price has come to 499 yuan.

White Soldier is the protagonist of this “Star Wars” co-branded headset. Of course, everyone knows that White Soldier is the “protagonist” of Star Wars. The charging compartment of the headset is as big as the white soldier’s head, and the steel mesh of the headset is also replaced with the national emblem of the Galactic Empire. Moreover, Xiaomi also designed a Star Wars soundtrack custom lightsaber sound effect for this headset, the sound effect is for the lightsaber to be pulled out when Bluetooth is connected and in-ear reminders; the sound effect is for the lightsaber to retract when disconnected.

Although it has the blessing of “Star Wars”, it is still Xiaomi True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones 3 in essence, so the performance specifications are the same. It supports 40dB deep noise reduction, HiFi sound quality, has three adjustable levels, and also supports three-mic call noise reduction, and dual-transparency mode. Supports dual-device connection and has a 32-hour battery life.