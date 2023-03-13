Home Technology Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G exposure, flat direct screen with S685 processor
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G exposure, flat direct screen with S685 processor

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G exposure, flat direct screen with S685 processor

According to people familiar with the matter, Xiaomi is expected to launch a new smartphone, the Redmi Note 12 4G, to the global market by the end of March, and has also released renderings of the phone.

We can get a lot of news from the rendering: this Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G uses a straight-edge frame design. There is a slight curve between the bezel and the rear panel, and the grip still looks good. And there is a SIM slot on the left frame of the phone. The right bezel houses the power and volume buttons. Looking at it from a distance alone, it seems that the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus 5G phones launched in India earlier this year are similar.

Its IR blaster and 3.5mm headphone jack are on top, while the USB Type-C port, main speaker grill, and microphone are on the bottom. If you look at it from the front, you will find that the Redmi Note 12 4G has a thick chin and rather narrow side and top bezels. Of course, this phone has a rectangular three-mirror module on the rear, as well as an LED flash. According to relevant sources, the Redmi Note 12 4G will be available in three colors – Agate Grey, Ice Blue and Mint Green.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 12 4G phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 685 processor, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 680 SoC with a peak frequency of 2.8GHz. The machine uses 4GB RAM and runs the MIUI 14 system based on Android 13.

See also  Musk won't relinquish leadership of Twitter easily. But the problem with him now is Tesla

At the same time, the Redmi Note 12 4G will be equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution, and may support a 120Hz refresh rate. And it uses a 13-megapixel front lens, a 50-megapixel main mirror, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth/macro sensor. Built-in 5000mAh battery, supports 33W fast charging. How effective is it? We can look forward to it.

