Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 exposed, redefines entry-level tablet

There is a lot of news about Xiaomi’s new Redmi products. In addition to the new ultra-flagship mobile phone products that have been exposed many times, there are also news about the Redmi tablet. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is about to launch a new generation of tablets.

Digital blogger @数码问话站 revealed that this tablet is equipped with a 10.X-inch 2K LCD screen, supports 90Hz refresh rate, built-in 5-megapixel front camera and 8-megapixel rear camera, equipped with high-performance Snapdragon 680 processing and 8000mAh battery. This tablet is positioned as an entry-level model, and the price is relatively friendly.

Compared with the first tablet computer of Redmi Pad released in October last year, this new generation of tablet computer has the same screen size, the same 2K screen, supports 90Hz refresh rate, but the processor is more efficient, using the Snapdragon 680 processor , while the first tablet is the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. In addition, the new generation of tablet computers still has a built-in 8000mAh battery, but the specific RAM and ROM have not yet been announced. The price of Redmi Pad is relatively cheap compared to similar tablets. The 4GB+128GB version is priced at 1099 yuan, and the 6GB+128GB version is priced at 1399 yuan.

The specific product positioning and pricing should not change too much. Since there is no definite official news yet, the actual product situation has yet to be confirmed. It is believed that the pricing of the new generation of tablet computers will remain at a similar level. Interested users can stay tuned.