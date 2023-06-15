Vitamin C: what it is, how it is taken, where it is found and why it is important

The vitamin C, also known as Ascorbic Acid, is an essential vitamin thanks to the significant benefits it entails at the immune level, in the synthesis of body tissues and for skin health. Furthermore, not being produced by our body, it goes necessarily taken from the dietas explained by Dr. Martina Donegani, nutritionist biologist and scientific ambassador of Gazette Active.

importance of vitamin c — “Vitamin C is one of the water-soluble essential vitaminswhich dissolve in water, and must necessarily be taken through the diet because we are unable to produce it. It is involved in the synthesis of many body tissues, in the synthesis of collagen, teeth, bones, skin. Furthermore, it has an important anti-hemorrhagic action. One of the typical symptoms of its deficiency is in fact capillary fragility”, explains Dr. Donegani.

The benefits — “Vitamin C improves iron absorption and is a very powerful antioxidant, capable of fighting free radicals. Furthermore, strengthens the defensive power in white blood cells thus improving the immune system, even if the fact that it prevents colds is actually a false myth. There are no studies that prove this. In any case, it plays an important role in ensuring the proper functioning of the immune system”, continues the doctor.

in which foods it is found — "It is mainly located in foods of plant origin, and only in small doses in the liver and even less in milk. It is found in the citrus fruitslike oranges, but there are even richer fruits like kiwis, currants and strawberries. It is also very present in cabbage, tomatoes, peppers, rocket and parsley. Vitamin C is delicate, sensitive to oxygen, heat and light. By storing, handling and cooking food, therefore, a lot of it is lost, and it is an aspect to be taken into consideration. For example, raw bell peppers are a good source of vitamin C, those cooked less. This is why fruit is considered the main source of this vitamin, since by eating it raw it is more difficult to lose it, even if in any case the sooner you eat it, from the moment of purchase, the better".

daily requirement — “In terms of needs we are on 60 milligrams for women and 75 for menbut even higher doses can be taken, like 100 milligrams. By including fruit and vegetables, especially raw, it is very easy to achieve this goal. As far as supplements are concerned, you have to pay attention to the dosages, which are often very high, even if they are water soluble lExcess vitamin C is rapidly excreted in the urine, so it is difficult to have a toxicity. In any case, it makes no sense to take exaggerated dosages, continues Dr. Donegani, who then explains what the possible symptoms of a deficiency may be”.