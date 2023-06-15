Home » Qin Gang Meets with Foreign Minister Green of Antigua and Barbuda – Xinhua English.news.cn
Qin Gang Meets with Foreign Minister Green of Antigua and Barbuda

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 15. On June 15, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met in Beijing with Antigua and Barbuda Foreign Minister Green, who was in China to attend the High-Level Forum on Global Human Rights Governance and visit China.

Qin Gang expressed that Antigua and Barbuda is China‘s reliable friend and good partner in the Caribbean region. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 40 years ago, the two sides have always understood and supported each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, and have become a model of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development between big and small countries. Angola is welcome to actively participate in the three major initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping.

Green said that Angola attaches great importance to relations with China, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and hopes to strengthen practical cooperation in infrastructure, economy, trade, agriculture, environmental protection, water resources and other fields.

Both sides expressed concern over Japan’s forcible push to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

