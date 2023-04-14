Home Technology Xperia 5 V small screen size exposure rumored to be slightly smaller than the previous generation
Technology

Xperia 5 V small screen size exposure rumored to be slightly smaller than the previous generation

by admin
Xperia 5 V small screen size exposure rumored to be slightly smaller than the previous generation

Since the poor sales of the iPhone 13 mini with a screen of only 5.4 inches, Apple decided not to launch small-size flagships in the iPhone 14 series, and there are fewer choices for small-screen flagships in the market. However, according to display industry analyst Ross Young, Sony may challenge the small-size mobile phone market again.

The new machine has a 6.05-inch screen

However, netizens who love Sony’s previous Compact series of small-screen mobile phones should not be too excited, because the next Sony Xperia Compact that Young refers to has a screen size of 6.05 inches. If his revelation is true, there is a big gap between the new machine and the 5-inch screen of the Xperia XZ2 Compact launched in 2018, and it is closer to the 6.1-inch screen of the Xperia 5 IV. Currently, the ASUS Zenfone 9, which is regarded as the small-sized Android flagship in the market, has a 5.9-inch screen, and Sony’s new phone has a larger screen than ASUS.

The website Android Headlines believes that, based on Sony’s design language with thicker upper and lower borders in recent years, even if the new Compact or Xperia 5 V uses a 6.05-inch screen, the final body size may be larger than the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23.

According to Sony’s previous explanation, although Sony has not continued to launch the compact series of small-sized mobile phones, basically Sony’s smartphone models are designed for hand use, that is, the width of the mobile phone is not too wide, suitable for single-handed use. Hand operation; therefore also have the Compact design concept.

See also  2022 closes with 14,708 startups in Italy. The highest number ever

As for the Xperia Compact referred to by Ross Young, he himself pointed out that it is the successor model of the Xperia 5 series, that is, the Xperia 5 V, in response to questions from netizens.

0412-4a.jpg

Source: androidheadlines

You may also like

100 percent component inspection with microscopic resolution –...

10,000 characters per tweet: this is how Twitter...

The world’s first minus CO2 suitcase made of...

good news! Insufficient mobile phone capacity? Google Store...

Garden maintenance made easy: 5 plant apps for...

Ubisoft+ game subscription service officially launched on Xbox

Creality3D Ender-3 V2 test report – buy cheap...

The decline of the Russian tech industry: from...

The closed beta of the free-to-play battle shooting...

New series and films on Netflix in May...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy