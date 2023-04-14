Since the poor sales of the iPhone 13 mini with a screen of only 5.4 inches, Apple decided not to launch small-size flagships in the iPhone 14 series, and there are fewer choices for small-screen flagships in the market. However, according to display industry analyst Ross Young, Sony may challenge the small-size mobile phone market again.

The new machine has a 6.05-inch screen

However, netizens who love Sony’s previous Compact series of small-screen mobile phones should not be too excited, because the next Sony Xperia Compact that Young refers to has a screen size of 6.05 inches. If his revelation is true, there is a big gap between the new machine and the 5-inch screen of the Xperia XZ2 Compact launched in 2018, and it is closer to the 6.1-inch screen of the Xperia 5 IV. Currently, the ASUS Zenfone 9, which is regarded as the small-sized Android flagship in the market, has a 5.9-inch screen, and Sony’s new phone has a larger screen than ASUS.

Next Sony Xperia Compact will be 6.05″. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 10, 2023

The website Android Headlines believes that, based on Sony’s design language with thicker upper and lower borders in recent years, even if the new Compact or Xperia 5 V uses a 6.05-inch screen, the final body size may be larger than the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23.

According to Sony’s previous explanation, although Sony has not continued to launch the compact series of small-sized mobile phones, basically Sony’s smartphone models are designed for hand use, that is, the width of the mobile phone is not too wide, suitable for single-handed use. Hand operation; therefore also have the Compact design concept.

As for the Xperia Compact referred to by Ross Young, he himself pointed out that it is the successor model of the Xperia 5 series, that is, the Xperia 5 V, in response to questions from netizens.

Source: androidheadlines