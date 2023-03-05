Yamaha started to develop the Orthodynamic field-type planar diaphragm unit as early as the 1970s, but unfortunately there has been no follow-up since the HP-1 was launched in 1976! But Yamaha’s flagship earphone YH-5000SE, which finally arrived in Hong Kong recently, used the Orthodynamic unit again and improved it, opening a new chapter for related unit works!

Made by hand in Japanese factory

The YH-5000SE is hand-made by Yamaha’s factory in Kakegawa, Japan. Even the exclusive headphone stand that comes with the machine is also Japanese-made! Each pair of earphones is individually numbered, only 20 pairs will arrive in Hong Kong in the first batch, and they will be sold exclusively at DMA starting from March 5th! The new earphones use a corrugated sounding coil with a frequency range of 5Hz to 70kHz. The earmuffs use a Japanese-made “Dutch plain weave” stainless steel filter to control the internal pressure. The arched protrusion design helps to enhance the reflection inside the cover. The cover frame is made of magnesium alloy, and there are two ear pads of leather and suede for your choice!

320g ultra-lightweight design

The new headset weighs 320g, it can be said that it has been deliberately lightened for professional players who need to match for a long time! Impedance and sensitivity are 34Ω and 98dB/mW respectively, suitable for connecting to any playback equipment for playback! But if you want to give full play to the maximum value of the sound, you can definitely consider pairing it with a table and earphones to savor it! YH-5000SE comes with a silver-plated OFC braided 3.5mm signal cable (with 6.3mm adapter) and a 4.4mm balanced signal cable. For details, please refer to the official information of Tom Lee Music and DMA!

Details and inquiries

♦ Name: Yamaha YH-5000SE

♦ Unit: Orthodynamic field polar planar diaphragm unit

♦ Price: HK $38,800

♦ Enquiries: Tom Lee Music (2762 6900)

♦ Details: https://www.dma-audio.com/products/yamaha-yh-5000se

