Home Technology Yamaha YH-5000SE full-time flagship headphones will go on sale on March 5!The latest Orthodynamic field planar diaphragm unit | Headphone Information
Technology

Yamaha YH-5000SE full-time flagship headphones will go on sale on March 5!The latest Orthodynamic field planar diaphragm unit | Headphone Information

by admin
Yamaha YH-5000SE full-time flagship headphones will go on sale on March 5!The latest Orthodynamic field planar diaphragm unit | Headphone Information

Yamaha started to develop the Orthodynamic field-type planar diaphragm unit as early as the 1970s, but unfortunately there has been no follow-up since the HP-1 was launched in 1976! But Yamaha’s flagship earphone YH-5000SE, which finally arrived in Hong Kong recently, used the Orthodynamic unit again and improved it, opening a new chapter for related unit works!

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-1000×667.jpg” alt=”” width=”1000″ height=”667″ srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-1000×667.jpg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-1200×801.jpg 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-500×334.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-768×512.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-1536×1025.jpg 1536w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-540×360.jpg 540w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-172×115.jpg 172w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1.jpg 1920w” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” width=”1000″ height=”667″ srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-1200×801.jpg 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-500×334.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-768×512.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-1536×1025.jpg 1536w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-540×360.jpg 540w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1-172×115.jpg 172w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/driver-1.jpg 1920w” layout=”intrinsic”/>
The Yamaha flagship earphone YH-5000SE that finally arrived in Hong Kong is to use the Orthodynamic unit again and improve it!

Made by hand in Japanese factory

The YH-5000SE is hand-made by Yamaha’s factory in Kakegawa, Japan. Even the exclusive headphone stand that comes with the machine is also Japanese-made! Each pair of earphones is individually numbered, only 20 pairs will arrive in Hong Kong in the first batch, and they will be sold exclusively at DMA starting from March 5th! The new earphones use a corrugated sounding coil with a frequency range of 5Hz to 70kHz. The earmuffs use a Japanese-made “Dutch plain weave” stainless steel filter to control the internal pressure. The arched protrusion design helps to enhance the reflection inside the cover. The cover frame is made of magnesium alloy, and there are two ear pads of leather and suede for your choice!

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-1000×563.jpg” alt=”” width=”1000″ height=”563″ srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-1000×563.jpg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-1200×675.jpg 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-500×281.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-768×432.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-1536×864.jpg 1536w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-2048×1152.jpg 2048w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-640×360.jpg 640w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-190×107.jpg 190w” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” width=”1000″ height=”563″ srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-1200×675.jpg 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-500×281.jpg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-768×432.jpg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-1536×864.jpg 1536w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-2048×1152.jpg 2048w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-640×360.jpg 640w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IMG_8019-190×107.jpg 190w” layout=”intrinsic”/>
YH-5000SE is handcrafted by Yamaha Kakegawa factory in Japan!

320g ultra-lightweight design

The new headset weighs 320g, it can be said that it has been deliberately lightened for professional players who need to match for a long time! Impedance and sensitivity are 34Ω and 98dB/mW respectively, suitable for connecting to any playback equipment for playback! But if you want to give full play to the maximum value of the sound, you can definitely consider pairing it with a table and earphones to savor it! YH-5000SE comes with a silver-plated OFC braided 3.5mm signal cable (with 6.3mm adapter) and a 4.4mm balanced signal cable. For details, please refer to the official information of Tom Lee Music and DMA!

See also  Steam and Steam Deck support local network sharing of game files, no need to re-download from the Internet

Details and inquiries

♦ Name: Yamaha YH-5000SE
♦ Unit: Orthodynamic field polar planar diaphragm unit
♦ Price: HK $38,800
♦ Enquiries: Tom Lee Music (2762 6900)
♦ Details: https://www.dma-audio.com/products/yamaha-yh-5000se

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

You may also like

Online dating: what young people pay attention to

NASA: DART probe knocks out over 1,000 tons...

Idioms in Software Development: The Iterator Protocol

March 5, 2023

Here’s How Skyrim Made Its Headless Horseman Work...

Apple iPad 10 Magic Keyboard Folio vs Logitech...

Miyamoto believes he knows what Nintendo would be...

Hands-on and test drive with Gen III series...

ChatGPT already has secure work. Writing computer code

We will have to wait even longer for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy