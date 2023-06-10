Yell! Digital culture & Lorem Ipsum: turn a Barletta l’eve…

A Barletta become Yell! Digital culture & the internet. An event dedicated to digital and hosted by Bagni Peppino and Zenzero Sushi & Beach Club.

Yes, you read that correctly. No stages, theatres, meeting rooms or congress centres: Yell! move the digital discussion outside to the beach.

The appointment is June 30 and July 1. And you can’t miss it, also because we’ll be there!

A Barletta Yell! Digital culture & Lorem Ipsum

Okay, let’s take a step back.

That of 2023 is the second edition of Yell! Digital culture & Lorem Ipsuma sequel that re-proposes the format already seen last year: we talk about innovation, networking and exchanging content in a completely new place compared to the indoor spaces that generally host this type of event.

However, this does not mean that there are no prominent speakers: speaking you will find professionals in the field of marketing, artificial intelligence, design, new media, advertising and the creator economy that interact with each other with a single goal, that of generating an impact on the territory by promoting business and enhancing awareness in the digital sphere.

As anticipated, this year’s edition develops in two days – 30 June and 1 July – and predicts

speech sessions, panels, talks by entrepreneurs, professionals and innovators. Among the protagonists there will be the podcast producer Rossella Pivanti, the journalist Emilio Mola recently protagonist of the Daily Five podcast produced by CNC Media, the founder of Vita Lenta Gianvito Fanelli, Matteo Bruno DOP and content creator, Bianca Giardino manager of Deloitte.

Not just theory though: there will also be vari workshop organized by companies, startups and training institutions useful for discovering and strengthening one’s skills.

To open and close the two days there will then be networking activities, music and entertainment, beach volleyball and, finally, podcast interviews in which you can take part leaving your comfort zone. All of this, without ever losing focus: delving into current trends and preparing to face the new digital challenges, encouraging discussions on cultural evolution, innovation and technology.

In Barletta this year you will also find our Fjona Cakalli and Erika Gherardi. One more reason not to miss out!

If you want to know more, all you have to do is visit the dedicated website and buy the ticket.

We are waiting for you!