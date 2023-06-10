Lukaku, from the own goal against Sevilla to the rejection of Dimarco in City-Inter

Il Manchester City beat Inter 1-0 in the final in Istanbul and wins the Champions League. After Rodri’s goal that broke the deadlock in the second half, the nerazzurri went one step away from the equalizer with Dimarco. Inzaghi’s team winger hit the crossbar and then on the rebound he hit the ball again, directing it towards the goal but hitting it in full Lukewho ‘saved’ City.

Lukaku and the own goal in the Europa League final

The Belgian forward saved Dimarco’s shot and the result remained 1-0 for the English. Then, in the final minutes, the former Manchester United player also had a great opportunity to make it 1-1 but he headed in from close range, Ederson. In short, Lukaku is the negative protagonist of the Champions League Final. As also happened in the final of Europa League between Inter and Seville in 2020, when the Nerazzurri lost 3-2 due to an incredible own goal by the Belgian.