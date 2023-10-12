You can currently test hundreds of games for free on Steam

The Steam Next Fest, simply called the game preview in this country, focuses on upcoming games and their developers for a week. For players this means one thing: hundreds of free demos!

The celebrations run until October 16th at 7 p.m. Until then, you have time to watch as many of the upcoming games as you can. A total of around 1,000 free demos are available. There aren’t any big AAA titles among them, but there are one or two indie gems that are definitely worth a look.

For example, Enshrouded from the German development studio Keen Games. The interesting combination of survival and role-playing game is ranked number 1 among the most wanted upcoming games on Steam. The trailer at least looks very promising. Can the gameplay keep up? Just test it yourself.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

Also interesting is the game RoboCop: Rogue City by Teyon. As a mix of man and machine, we must bring justice to the criminal streets of Old Detroit. In addition to a lot of Acton, classic detective work is also on the agenda. You can watch the trailer here.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

Things are much quieter in Pioneers of Pagonia. The building strategy game not only wants to score points with a beautiful graphic style, but also with sophisticated production chains. Little action, but all the more complex connections. The following trailer shows what the cities look like with their residents bustling around.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

You can find free demos of these and many other games on the official website or directly in the Steam app. Were you impressed by any of the upcoming games? Then feel free to write it to us in the comments!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

