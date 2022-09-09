In addition to monitoring health, the Apple Watch has in the past helped users save lives without a smartphone in a number of situations. In the main product launch this fall, the release time of Apple Watch content has also increased to about 40 minutes unprecedentedly. It can be seen that the company attaches great importance to this product and continues to strengthen health and life-related functions.

Without any suspense, the Apple Watch Series 8 was released and launched as usual, with prices starting from HK$3,199. In addition to the widely used detection functions such as exercise, electrocardiogram, blood oxygen, etc., this year, the “ovulation period retrospective estimation” function specially designed for women has been added. ​​Dual sensors are designed to understand the body temperature of the wearer of the watch to estimate the menstrual cycle. After these data are systematically analyzed, the user can receive information about the ovulation period retrospectively.

The above functions need to be used with iOS16 and watchOS 9. Menstrual events are always extremely private information for women. Apple emphasizes that all data will only stay on the phone, and users must use methods including FaceID to unlock it. At the same time, the backup data on iCloud will also be encrypted, even Apple personnel Unable to read.

Another feature that was mentioned many times in the conference, but the hosts emphasized that users do not want to use the function, is “car accident detection”. When the watch detects a serious car accident, the system will first ask the user about the situation to get a response. If there is no response after tens of seconds, the emergency service hotline will be called directly.

The operating principle of “car accident detection” is to use the barometer, GPS and iPhone’s microphone to collect data at the same time. Two sensors are also added to the Apple Watch Series 8, and then the existing algorithm is used to analyze whether the user is in a car accident. Apple points out that crashes including “head-on collision,” “rear-end collision,” “edge rub,” “middle impact,” and “stall rollover” are all detected.

The upcoming watchOS 9 will also include international roaming this fall, where users can stay connected to their mobile networks while traveling. The international roaming plan can be extended from the iPhone to the Apple Watch for a small fee or for free. More than 30 mobile network providers around the world will be able to provide this service. According to the information released at the press conference, the four local mobile network providers All of the above functions are supported.

In addition, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, which is positioned relatively flat, is priced from HK$1,999 this time. It uses the same dual-core S8 SiP processor as the Apple Watch Series 8, which is 20% faster than the previous generation. Although some functions Of course, it is not as good as the top products, but you can still use the new “Compass” app, “Crash Detection” and international roaming functions.

The two new products, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2, are available for order today and will be available for sale this Friday (September 16).

