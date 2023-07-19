Zalando launches a new tool to find the right size…

Online fashion and lifestyle giant Zalando has introduced a new tool to help customers find your size through personalized advice. The new feature is based on the specific measurements starting from two photos, also allowing to reduce returns by up to 10%.

Zalando recommends the right size with a new tool

The German company Zalando is the first ever in the sector to introduce one body measurement functionality to find your size. This innovative tool was created with the aim of helping customers of the popular marketplace in choosing clothing. It’s enough take two photos wearing tight-fitting clothing to find the right size for your body and have personalized recommendations on clothing. An absolute novelty in the sector, which helps the most demanding customers or those with greater difficulty in finding the right fit garments.

Helping people find the right size is important if we want to strengthen our customer relationships. It’s frustrating to wait for a garment and then find out it’s not the right size. With the introduction of measurement-based size recommendations, we continue to leverage our ability to innovate to help customers solve one of the biggest problems in the fashion industry. This way we also support the brands we partner with since the feature can provide important insights into customers’ size and fit requirements. Stacia Carr, VP Size & Fit at Zalando.

A personalized experience

With this new feature, Zalando wants to offer a unique experience to its customers and respond to their needs. A large part of the users of online fashion services demonstrates hard to find your size, especially when it comes to knitwear and dresses. And this is why the company has thought of a customized solution, to facilitate the search for the garment with the right fit.

To take advantage of this experience, the user sends two photos wearing something skintight and Zalando does the rest. The function is based on Zalando’s own technology and that of Fisiona Swiss body measurement developer acquired by the same company in 2020. It all happens in the top secret: the photos used for the estimation of the measures remain in the user’s device, which has full control over data sharing.

Returns reduced by 10%

By facilitating the search for the right garment, the new Zalando size finder tool also allows you to reduce returns, with positive effects also in environmental terms. The company has already managed to reduce i returns due to fit issues and intends to expand the virtual dressing room experience in the future. For now, the new feature is available to customers of Germany, Austria and Switzerlandbut Zalando intends to expand the experience by making it available to other markets.

