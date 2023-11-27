Home » Zenless Zone Zero” releases “Abby” character introduction PV, “Fairy Library: Hollow Zero” and other information introduction “Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero" releases "Abby" character introduction PV, "Fairy Library: Hollow Zero" and other information introduction

Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse, the developer behind the highly successful “Genshin Impact,” has recently been making waves with their upcoming action game “Zenless Zone Zero,” which is currently being tested for iOS and Android platforms. The game has been generating a lot of buzz, especially with the recent release of information on one of the game’s characters, “Abby.”

The character introduction PV for Abby gives players a sneak peek into what they can expect from the game. With intriguing dialogue and hints at the game’s storyline, the PV has left fans eagerly anticipating the game’s release.

In addition to the character introduction, the game has also revealed sneak peeks at various in-game features such as the Fairy Library, VR Trial, Menu Interface, and Hollow Zero Chapter. Each of these previews provides a glimpse into the captivating world of “Zenless Zone Zero” and what players can look forward to experiencing.

With the success of “Genshin Impact,” HoYoverse has set high expectations for their new IP action game, and it seems that “Zenless Zone Zero” is poised to exceed those expectations. As the game continues to undergo testing, fans can expect more exciting reveals and previews leading up to the game’s official launch. Stay tuned for more updates on “Zenless Zone Zero” as it gears up for release.

