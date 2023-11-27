Pancreatic cancer, Turin experts discover the role of macrophages among the causes of the disease – Targatocn.it

Italian Researchers Discover Role of Macrophages in Pancreatic Cancer Progression

A groundbreaking study conducted by Italian researchers has shed light on the role of macrophages in the progression of pancreatic cancer. The study, published in the prestigious international scientific journal Nature, was led by researchers from the San Raffaele Telethon Institute in Milan for Gene Therapy in collaboration with the Tumor Immunology Laboratory of the Molinette hospital in Turin and the University of Turin.

The study focused on the role of macrophages, immune cells known for their ability to ingest and destroy microbes, in pancreatic cancer. The research identified a new class of macrophages that, instead of fighting the tumor, actually promotes its growth. These macrophages were found to produce inflammatory molecules that stimulate the progression of the disease by interacting with pancreatic cells.

The study’s findings are significant as they suggest that the physical proximity between macrophages and tumor cells plays a crucial role in supporting the progression of pancreatic cancer. Experiments in the laboratory to break this link and interfere with the process have shown promising results, with a reduction in inflammation and a slowing down of the growth of pancreatic cancer.

The discovery has significant implications for both therapy and potential prevention of pancreatic cancer. Given the strong inflammatory component associated with the development of pancreatic cancer, blocking the inflammatory molecules released by macrophages could prove to be a useful preventative approach, particularly for individuals predisposed to the disease.

The study’s results come at a critical time, as pancreatic cancer continues to be a growing concern. According to the 2022 data from the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM), approximately 14,500 new diagnoses of pancreatic diseases, both benign and malignant, are reported in Italy.

The research represents a significant step forward in understanding and addressing pancreatic cancer, with the potential to improve the life expectancy of patients with this form of cancer. The findings have the potential to pave the way for new therapeutic and preventative approaches, offering hope for better outcomes for individuals affected by pancreatic cancer.

