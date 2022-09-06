Spike Chunsoft has announced that the third installment in the series, Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma, is now available for purchase and download. The previous Classic Delivery was previously released in March in a bundle called The Nonary Games (continuing Kotaro Uchikoshi’s No. 9 Fetish), so the full trilogy is now on Xbox.

In case you didn’t know, Zero Escape is an adventure and escape game series framed in the visual novel genre, a murder mystery in which characters are trapped by a mysterious character named Zero and forced to be part of a deadly game. This zero-time dilemma will count 9 participants, with only one clear rule: when 6 of them die, the door opens. Who lives and who dies? It’s up to you to find out.

While ZTD fell short of the critically acclaimed 999 and Virtue’s Last Reward, it was definitely the way to do this trilogy on a Microsoft system. Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma is available at the Microsoft Store and the Xbox Digital Store (Xbox One) for €19.99.