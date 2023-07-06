Zero Trust Exchange Zscaler powers the platform

Zscaler has unveiled four new cybersecurity services and features that further extend the power of its Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform. These innovations not only improve the tracking and neutralization of sophisticated attacks, but also offer a approach fundamentally new way to securely connect branch offices, all while simplifying and streamlining the management process at scale for IT professionals.

Detect threats in real time

Cyberattacks have become increasingly sophisticated and widespread. These attacks can have a devastating impact on a company’s reputation, financial stability and day-to-day operations. To combat these threats, it is essential that enterprises have a comprehensive cloud security platform that can provide real-time threat detection, automated responses, and proactive risk mitigation. elaborating over 300 billion transactions per day, the Zscaler platform is a fully integrated and extensible cloud security platform that provides customers with always-on threat intelligence that enables enterprises to take a proactive approach to security. As well as respond to threats efficiently and optimize your security posture.

The Zero Trust Exchange platform

During Zenith Live Las Vegas, Zscaler presented several security services and solutions. Like Zscaler Risk360, a powerful framework for quantifying and visualizing risks. It helps CIOs and CISOs make fast, informed business decisions that help reduce cyber risk. By leveraging a variety of signals from internal and external sources within the Zscaler platform, IT and security managers gain unprecedented visibility and actionable insights from over 100 data-driven factors to achieve the following:

Maintain corporate security

Powerful quantification of the risk. Provides real-time risk scores for all stages of cyber breaches. As well as viewing risk across four entities, including workforce, third parties, applications and resources. Intuitive viewing and reporting. Filter key IT risk factors and anticipate financial exposure estimates. Including financial remedy recommendations, with the ability to create concise board-level presentation materials. Effective remediation process. Prioritize reports with guided workflows to investigate and resolve the most critical issues. So as to preserve the security of the company and the continuity of business activities.

Redefining branch connectivity

Zero Trust Branch Connectivity delivers advanced simplicity, scalability, and security while dramatically reducing the recurring overhead costs associated with MPLS branch connections. This fundamentally new approach to securely linking branches helps eliminate risky site-to-site VPN links over SD-WAN. Thus improving the security of users, applications and data, reducing costs and operational complexity. All with the ability to significantly accelerate M&A processes.

Zscaler enhances the Zero Trust Exchange platform

A new plug-and-play appliance offers “zero touch” provisioning, simplifying installation. Zero Trust Branch Connectivity enables enterprises to:

Substitute site-to-site VPNs and expensive MPLS connections with Zero Trust. Securely connect IoT/OT users, services, and devices between branch offices and their application stack. Streamline branch office IT operations. Providing direct-to-Internet connectivity to reach cloud-based applications eliminates the need to maintain complex routing and reduces infrastructure. Significantly accelerate M&A processes and B2B activities. Reduced time to productivity for companies that are bringing people and business applications together. The security benefits of a Zero Trust Exchange architecture

Naresh Kumar, VP, Product Management, Zscaler

Businesses that rely on site-to-site VPNs for their branch offices are increasingly experiencing security threats. Site-to-site VPNs create an entry point for lateral movement of threats and do not offer the security benefits of a zero trust architecture. Zscaler reinvented branch office connectivity by eliminating VPNs and providing secure access through Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange for branch office users, servers and devices. All you need is a broadband connection.

Neutralization of attacks

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting users to steal their identities and login credentials. Zscaler ThreatLabz’s annual phishing report found that the majority of current phishing attacks leverage stolen login credentials. The Zscaler ITDR solution strengthens the security posture of the enterprise by providing constant visibility into identity misconfiguration and risky authorizations. With Zscaler ITDR, CISOs can:

Quantify the risk associated with identity. Monitor the security state of the identity attack surface with quantified risks. Find configuration errors. Uncover risky configurations such as Group Policy Preferences (GPP) password exposure, unconstrained delegation, and stale passwords that open up new attack paths.

Step-by-step troubleshooting

Monitor in real time. Receive alerts about new risks and issues as configurations change. Prevent privilege escalation. Detects and blocks attacks such as DCSync, DCShadow, kerberoasting and more, if compromised. Correct the problems. Understand the problem, the impact and the affected user. Take advantage of the step-by-step troubleshooting guide, along with video tutorials, scripts and commands. The Zero Trust Exchange platform

Zscaler simplifies the life of IT administrators, while increasing the effectiveness of their actions, by providing the following:

Centralized management of access rights. An easy way to review all rights on the platform and ensure admins are given the proper permissions. Multi-factor authentication without password. Support for passwordless multi-factor authentication to increase the security level of administrator authentication, easier to use and able to thwart phishing attacks. Automated administrator identity management. Administrator identities can be managed using the cross-domain identity management (SCIM) system to automate the creation, granting of rights and revocation of privileges based on identity data from customers’ identity providers.

