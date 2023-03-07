As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: ManageEngine Security Advisory (Status: 05.03.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus is a helpdesk and asset management software.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus to elevate their privileges or cause a denial of service.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-26601 and CVE-2023-26600 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus < 14104 (cpe:/a:zohocorp:servicedesk_plus)

Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus MSP < 14001 (cpe:/a:zohocorp:servicedesk_plus)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

ManageEngine Security Advisory vom 2023-03-05 (06.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/CVE-2023-26600.html

For more information, see: https://www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/CVE-2023-26601.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/06/2023 – Initial version

