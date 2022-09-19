[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 18, 2022]Please see a set of international news briefings below.

1. “Zero” in Guizhou, China, close contacts were pulled away and 27 died in a car accident

A bus accident in southwestern China‘s Guizhou province early Sunday morning local time killed 27 people and injured 20 others. The bus involved in the accident was in Yunyan District, Guiyang City, which implemented the “zero-clearing policy” to pick up people (go to isolation) and overturned on the Libo Expressway. The incident quickly aroused public concern and dissatisfaction.

2. Puerto Rico awaits storm Fiona

Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency Saturday (Sept. 17) as residents braced for the impending landfall of Tropical Storm Fiona, which will intensify into a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday night (Sept. 18). Residents bought planks to nail doors and windows and generators. Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph as of Saturday night, and the storm is considered a Category 1 hurricane when sustained winds reach 74 mph or higher.

When the storm makes landfall, the island is expected to receive up to 51 centimeters of rain and strong winds that could bring flooding, mudslides and power outages.

3. French Macron’s ruling party changed its name to Ba’ath Party

French President Emmanuel Macron’s “Republican Progress Party” officially changed its name to “Baath Party” this weekend. French Presidents serve two terms. The “Republic Progress Party”, established a year before Macron’s first election in 2017, will also play an important role in his 2022 re-election. The name change is seen as a sign that Macron’s party is seeking to reshape.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Yan Feng and Ruili

