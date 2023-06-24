1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in Michigan
4DR3GN3UBnt world.huanqiu.comgallery 1 dead and 1 injured in a small plane crash in Michigan, USA/e3pmh22ph/e3pn6efsl1687567838336 Editor in charge: Wei Shaopu[]{“audio”:{“members”:[]},”gallery”:{“members”:[{“desc”:”当地时间6月23日，据福克斯新闻报道，美国密歇根州一架小型飞机在比弗岛（Beaver Island）附近坠入密歇根湖北部，造成1人死亡1人受伤。”,”height”:355,”id”:”d7fbf17d028040774a35a18010ab3f4au1″,”mime”:”image/png”,”size”:310.45,”url”:”//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/d7fbf17d028040774a35a18010ab3f4au1.png”,”width”:722},{“desc”:”据悉，海岸警卫队的一架直升机前往了事故现场，营救了事故中的一名伤者，另有一人在事故中遇难，遇难者被困在水下的飞机残骸中，被发现时已无生命迹象。（央视记者 许弢）”,”height”:4000,”id”:”cea90b96bf287b8167d52a429f919654u5″,”mime”:”image/jpeg”,”size”:1.73,”url”:”//rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/cea90b96bf287b8167d52a429f919654u5.jpg”,”width”:6000}]},”video”:{“members”:[]}}
