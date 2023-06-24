Home » 1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in Michigan
1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in Michigan

当地时间6月23日，据福克斯新闻报道，美国密歇根州一架小型飞机在比弗岛（Beaver Island）附近坠入密歇根湖北部，造成1人死亡1人受伤。据悉，海岸警卫队的一架直升机前往了事故现场，营救了事故中的一名伤者，另有一人在事故中遇难，遇难者被困在水下的飞机残骸中，被发现时已无生命迹象。（央视记者 许弢）

