Digital professions in the world: which ones are most in demand

In the age of digitalisation, the world of work is undergoing rapid transformation. Digital professions are gaining more and more ground, becoming essential in almost all sectors. This article explores the most in-demand digital professions and what they look like for the future.

Some data on digital professions

Digital professions are becoming increasingly relevant in an increasingly connected world. This is evident from the data and statistics showing significant growth in this sector. Below are some data that highlight the importance and growth of digital professions:

• In 2022, the digital job market grew by 20% over the previous year, marking an increasing trend that is expected to continue for years to come.

• It is estimated that by 2025, nearly 60% of all new hires will be in digital-related professions, underscoring the importance of digital skills in the modern job market.

• Digital skills are now considered among the top 5 skills in demand by employers, with particular emphasis on skills such as data analytics, coding and cybersecurity.

• According to a LinkedIn report, digital professions such as digital marketing and social media management are among the careers with the highest hiring rate in recent years.

• A World Economic Forum report suggests that by 2025, automation and artificial intelligence will create 12 million new jobs, many of which will be in the digital sector.

• The e-commerce sector has seen exponential growth, with a 27.6% increase in global sales in 2020, fueling the demand for professionals specialized in digital marketing, web development and data analysis.

The most requested digital professions today

Digital professions cover a wide range of roles and skills. Some of the most in-demand professions include:

• Cybersecurity Specialist: Protects networks and computer systems from attacks and security breaches.

• Data Scientist: Analyze and interpret complex data to help companies make informed decisions.

• Affiliate Marketing Specialist: Work with companies and brands to promote products or services and earn a commission for every sale or lead generated through your marketing channel. For more information, see this too affiliate marketing guide.

• Web Developer: Create and maintain websites and web applications.

• SEO Specialist: Optimize websites to improve their visibility on search engines.

What prospects for the near future

Looking to the future, digital professions will continue to evolve. New roles are expected to emerge, while others will become more specialized. Some perspectives include:

• Artificial Intelligence and robotics will play an increasingly important role, creating new job opportunities.

• Growing concern about data privacy and security could lead to an increased demand for cybersecurity experts.

• Virtual and augmented reality could open up new avenues in digital professions, especially in the entertainment and education sectors.

Conclusions

In conclusion, digital professions are revolutionizing the world of work. As technology evolves, the demand for digital skills is on the rise. Roles such as cybersecurity specialist, data scientist, and affiliate marketing specialist are just a few examples of the most in-demand professions.

It is essential that professionals adapt to changing market needs and continue to develop their skills to remain competitive. Furthermore, companies must recognize the importance of digital skills and invest in the training and development of their employees.

