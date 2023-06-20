Home » 1 dead, 20 injured in tornado attack in Mississippi, U.S. – Chinanews.com Video
1 dead, 20 injured in tornado attack in Mississippi, U.S. – Chinanews.com Video

1 dead, 20 injured as tornado hits Mississippi

Release time: 18:58, June 20, 2023

According to Reuters, on the evening of June 18, local time, a tornado hit the central Mississippi state of the United States, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 others.

A tornado struck a small town about 70 miles east of Jackson, Mississippi, on the evening of the 18th, the National Weather Service said, adding that the area may have been hit by multiple tornadoes.

Authorities will conduct a damage assessment on the 19th local time, and more details will be announced later. According to local media reports, a large number of fields and houses were destroyed.

A spokeswoman for the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Mississippi, said one person had died from the tornado and most of the others were in stable or out-of-emergency conditions, and the number of injuries was expected to increase.

According to data from the US electricity tracking website PowerOutage.US, on the morning of June 19, about 400,000 households in the southern United States were without power, and about 45,000 households in Mississippi were without power. (making Jiang Lu)

