1 TB Seagate expansion for Xbox Series X|S at a discount at 171.99 Euros

1 TB Seagate expansion for Xbox Series X|S at a discount at 171.99 Euros

If you were planning to expand the storage capacity of your Xbox Series X o Swe inform you that Amazon has put the Seagate 1TB expansion card selling it to 171,99 Euroone discount of 78 Euro on the introductory price of 249.99 euros and the lowest price achieved so far from the product.

Although for now it is indicated as a discount and not as a definitive price drop, it is possible that it is the cut already made in the USA.

For now, however, we do not know if it is a definitive cut or not, so as always if the new price seems attractive to you, we advise you to hurry. Happy shopping!

