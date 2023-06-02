If you want to lose weight quickly, just use this food: it costs a few euros and does what it promises

If your goal is to lose weight in record time for the swimsuit fitting ritual, take advantage of this free food: it’s already in the pantry!

The warm season is just around the corner, the mild temperatures encourage outdoor activities and the imagination inevitably flies to the longed-for summer holidays. Moreover, the body manifests a clear need for vitamin D, and exposing the skin to the sun becomes the perfect excuse to dust off light dresses, shorts and sandals.

If, like many, you too have the desire to dispose of the extra kilos accumulated during the long winter interlude, don’t worry!

By adopting a balanced diet and without too many excesses, and also combining a light physical activity, you will reactivate yours metabolism, with obvious benefits also for mood. Moreover, to dispose of the extra kilos you can resort to a home remedy and very cheappresent in the pantries of all houses.

It is a commonly used condiment: theapple cider vinegar. This amber and fragrant liquid, produced by the fermentation of apples in oak barrels, is a priceless panacea for the line, and boasts numerous properties. Here’s how to use it to find your lost silhouette.

Lose weight with apple cider vinegar: here’s how

Apple cider vinegar has undoubtedly beneficial effects on the whole organism. Rich in Vitamin Bit contributes to healthy skin, nails and hairand the high concentration of potassium helps counteract water retention – responsible for the hateful cellulite – and regulates blood pressure.

The most interesting part, however, is related to his purifying and digestive propertieswhich give a power-up to the metabolism, speeding up its ability to burn assimilated fat. It is also optimal for the liver, as it contributes to the elimination of toxins, with surprising results for the appearance of the skin. Apple cider vinegar goes to particularly targeting fat cells present in the body, leading them up to the muscles, where they will then be disposed of. To optimize the beneficial effects of apple cider vinegar, just dilute a spoonful in a glass of water, and take it 15 minutes before each main meal. We can also add a spoonful of to the drink lemon juice: in this way, our drink will also bring an antiseptic action to the body, and will enhance the fat burning activity of the vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar before bed: the well-being herbal tea

If taken before night rest, apple cider vinegar can be a valuable additional help for the line and, combined with an infusion of chamomile, it will help ensure a peaceful and restorative sleep.

Just heat a cup of water without bringing it to a boil, then add a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, one of lemon and insert the chamomile sachet. If the taste should be too acrid, we can resort to adding honey. It too boasts numerous benefits for the body, primarily the antiseptic, tonic and antioxidant action.