100 days of appeasement. Pots and ladles on the street – breaking latest news

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

PARIS – Emmanuel Macron he addresses the French on TV at 8 pm to talk about “100 days of peacemaking” and a “new pact for working life”, but many have already decided not to listen to him.

In Paris, Marseilles and many other cities, as the president delivers his solemn address to unified networks, thousands of French are in the streets with pots and ladles to make a racket and cover up the promises of a new «social dialogueÂ» which has never been seen since January and which certainly won’t start now. Dumpster fires and clashes with the police are back in place de la République in Paris.

Macron remains on his positions, his opponents too. The president on TV makes some verbal concessions, acknowledges that his pension reform, while necessary, “obviously it has not been accepted”regrets it and says that “no one, certainly not me, can remain deaf to the question of social justice” and to an “anger” attributed however to inflation, i.e. to external causes, rather than to the pension reform, i.e. it’s to himself.

Opponents remain indignant and the appeal of the “100 days” falls on deaf ears. The most responsible union leader, Laurent Berger of the CFDT, speaks of a ‘phase of decency’ in which it will be impossible to talk to the government until at least the 13th day of mobilization, 1 May. Then Berger could get back to the dialogue “for the good of the workers”but there will also be a personal antipathy between him and Macron which dates back to the days of the Hollande presidency and which has already played a role in these months of strikes.