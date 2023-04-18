Serie A, the ranking of who scored the most points in 2023

Napoli are first in the standings and they are also in the one referring to 2023 only (since they resumed the post-World championship in Qatar), but with only three points more than their pursuers. Lazio and Rome are doing well like Juventus, the Emilians are surprising in the European area where Inter and Milan are missing: the Rossoneri are even placed on the right side of the standings. Here are all the numbers, team by team, for the new year in Serie A (the overall goal difference is rewarded with the same points)

SERIE A STANDINGS