Home » Serie A, the ranking of who scored the most points in 2023
Sports

Serie A, the ranking of who scored the most points in 2023

by admin
Serie A, the ranking of who scored the most points in 2023

Napoli are first in the standings and they are also in the one referring to 2023 only (since they resumed the post-World championship in Qatar), but with only three points more than their pursuers. Lazio and Rome are doing well like Juventus, the Emilians are surprising in the European area where Inter and Milan are missing: the Rossoneri are even placed on the right side of the standings. Here are all the numbers, team by team, for the new year in Serie A (the overall goal difference is rewarded with the same points)

SERIE A STANDINGS

See also  Mornati: "The Mediterranean Games confirm the growth of Italian sport"

You may also like

Premier League title race: Arsenal’s anxious look in...

Scattered considerations after Fiorentina-Atalanta (1-1)

Mainz 05 fought for a draw at 1....

Trentino cycle paths | The most beautiful to...

Hertha BSC: Officially – Pal Dardai is the...

Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro, career high for points for...

Corruption: Ex-biathlon president Besseberg accused in Norway

Fortuna Dusseldorf put a damper on Darmstadt 98

Volkswagen ID.7: it has numbers

Bundesliga: Freiburg celebrates two anniversaries in Bremen

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy