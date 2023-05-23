What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions: Tuesday, May 23

We face this second day of the week with the return of the Pink Race after his day off the beginning of a new day in LaLiga and the fourth game of the Conference Finals in the NBA between Miami and Boston. In addition, we have a Spanish presence in the preliminary phase of Roland Garros.

11:00 – Stage 16, Giro d’Italia

We are entering the decisive week, where, yes or yes, the hopefuls for victory will have to take risks. In this sixteenth stage, the cyclists will complete 203 kilometers in between Sand Churches y Monte Bondonea high mountain route with a unevenness of 5,200 meters.

Roglic, 1:10 from the head (Bruno Armirail) and only of the seconds behind Geraint ThomasToday you have your perfect opportunity to hit the table.

1. Primoz Roglic wins stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia is paid to [4.5].

Also on the list of favorites is Ben Healy, from Education First, winner ten days ago of his first stage in a grand tour y at the gates of signing another victory in Bergamo last Sunday.

2. Ben Healy wins the sixteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia is quoted at [7.0].

11:30 – Robin Montgomery vs. Aliona Bolsova – Fase previa WTA Roland Garros

The tennis player from Palafrugell (Palamós, Girona) is one of the two Spaniards who are still fighting to enter the final women’s draw of this second Grand Slam of the season.

Bolsova (nº131) will face Robin Montgomery, an American from 18 yearsnumber 166 in the ranking and champion last week in the ITF W60 de Saint-Gaudens. As for Aliona, too won an ITF during the month of April and you already know what it is to play a final phase of Roland Garros, he did it in 2020.

1. The Aliona Bolsova victory is paid to [1.55].

If the objective of either of the two is to be present in the first round of the tournament, how much less time spent on trackthe more chances they will have of achieving it.

2. Less than 2.5 sets is quoted at [1.6].

22:00 – Real Valladolid vs. FC Barcelona – LaLiga

He league champion will visit a José Zorrilla where Real Valladolid needs the three points to try escape the drop zone. Read here the best preview of the meeting.

Those of Pezzolano come to this meeting with five straight losses and without beating Barça since 2014when they did it thanks to the solitary goal from Fausto Rossi.

1. The triumph of the FC Barcelona is paid to [1.9].

In the first lap, Xavi’s team took victory comfortably by 4-0. The great protagonist of that night was, with a double, Robert Lewandowskiwhich now seeks to certify its status as top scorer in the First Division. Polish adds 22 targetsfive away about Karim Benzema.

2. Robert Lewandowski scores at any time is quoted at [1.9].

02:30 (miércoles) – Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics – NBA

Fourth game and, perhaps, the last of the series. After an exhibition last Sunday, Miami leads 3-0 and he is one win away from getting into the last round.

The truth is Boston stars are missing and the Heat have been relentless throughout the playoffs. The contribution of less common men such as Gabe Vincent o Caleb Martinkey to the success of those of Spoelstra.

1. The Miami Heat victory is paid to [1.84].

In the six second-round games against the Knicks, Miami never got past the 110 pointsquite the contrary that in this key in front of Boston and the first before Milwaukee. He high offensive pace It is one of the main explanations for this little miracle that the Florida franchise is working on.

2. Miami Heat scores over 108.5 points is quoted at [1.83].

