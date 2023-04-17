11 people died of heat stroke in India’s award ceremony – Xinhua English.news.cn

Maharashtra, a suburb of Mumbai, India, held an outdoor event yesterday (16th). because the winner is a well-known social activist and the award presenter is the Minister of the Interior, the local government mobilized hundreds of thousands of people to fill the scene, as many as 600 people could not bear the 6-hour exposure 50 people were rushed to hospital, 11 of them died of heat exhaustion.

According to the Indian media “The Times of India”, the awards ceremony was organized by a well-known social activist. From 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, the highest temperature at that time was 38 degrees Celsius. In the sunshade tents, hundreds of thousands of people can only be exposed to the sun under the stage.

“The Wire” reported that as many as 120 people at the scene suffered from heatstroke. A 54-year-old audience member suffered a heart attack on the spot and died after being sent to the hospital. fell to the ground, it seems that it still happened event.

Maharashtra State Governor Ikhnashinde confirmed late last night that at least 50 people were sent to the hospital after the awards ceremony, and 11 of them died of heat exhaustion, most of whom were elderly.

Snyder said that this was a very painful event. Thousands of people came to participate. The event went smoothly, but unfortunately happened in the end. “I want to provide help to these people who are in hospital, not to politicize this matter. “

Shinde announced that compensation of 500,000 rupees (RM27,000) will be given to each deceased, and the government will also cover the treatment costs of all heat stroke patients who are hospitalized. Some officials criticized that the outdoor form and activity time of the awards ceremony did not conform to the summer heat plan. Social activist Rajiv criticized that these deaths were caused by government mismanagement.