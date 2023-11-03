12th St. Petersburg International Natural Gas Forum Explores Global Market Transformation

St. Petersburg Forum focuses on global natural gas market transformation

The 12th St. Petersburg International Natural Gas Forum was held in St. Petersburg, Russia from October 31 to November 3. The Forum attracted hundreds of companies from China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Italy, Belarus, and other countries, who came together to participate in the exhibition and discuss cooperation.

One of the highlights of the Forum was the plenary session held on November 1, which focused on the theme of “Global Natural Gas Market Transformation: Challenges and Development Paths.” The session aimed to address the various challenges faced by the natural gas market and explore potential paths for development.

Gazprom President Alexei Miller was among the speakers at the plenary session. He shared his insights on the transformation of the global natural gas market, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among industry players to overcome challenges and drive sustainable growth.

The event provided an opportunity for companies to showcase their products and services related to the natural gas industry. The exhibition venue was filled with booths representing Chinese companies, among others, showcasing their offerings and seeking potential business opportunities.

The St. Petersburg International Natural Gas Forum serves as a platform for industry leaders, experts, and policymakers to come together and discuss the future of the global natural gas market. With the increasing importance of natural gas as a cleaner alternative to other fossil fuels, such forums play a crucial role in shaping the industry’s direction and facilitating international cooperation.

The event was covered by Xinhua News Agency, with photos taken by Mo Jingna capturing the atmosphere of the plenary session and the exhibition venue.

As the global natural gas market continues to evolve, events like the St. Petersburg International Natural Gas Forum prove to be essential in fostering dialogue and collaboration within the industry. Discussions and partnerships formed during the Forum have the potential to shape the future of the natural gas market, promoting sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

