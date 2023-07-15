14 Soldiers Indicted for Crimes Against Humanity in Venezuela’s 2014 Protests

Title: Argentine Prosecutor Indicts 14 Soldiers for Crimes Against Humanity in Venezuela

Subtitle: Bolivarian National Guard’s Brutal Crackdown on 2014 Protesters Exposed

Bolivarian National Guard fires at protesters. Photo: File.

Carlos Stornelli, an Argentine federal prosecutor, has indicted 14 soldiers allegedly responsible for crimes against humanity during the 2014 demonstrations in Venezuela. The indictment follows a complaint filed by the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ).

During the 2014 protests against the Nicolás Maduro government, Venezuela witnessed a wave of massive demonstrations. Human Right Watch (HRW) reported that the protesters faced a “brutal use of force” by security forces. Shockingly, dozens of unarmed individuals, including innocent bystanders, were detained and subjected to horrific abuses such as violent beatings, electric shocks, burns, and being forced to kneel motionless for hours.

Thanks to the principle of universal jurisdiction, the case was successfully opened. As defined by the United Nations, universal jurisdiction empowers states to try and punish perpetrators of crimes regardless of the location of the offense or the nationality of the individuals involved.

Member countries adhering to the Geneva Convention (1949) possess the authority to seek out and prosecute individuals suspected of serious violations, irrespective of their nationality and where the alleged crime occurred. This provision serves as a crucial tool for safeguarding international humanitarian law and ensuring the application of appropriate criminal sanctions, as advocated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

In an important development, the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized prosecutor Karim Khan to resume the investigation into Venezuela for crimes against humanity starting in June.

The ICC argued that the Venezuelan State had failed to investigate or address potential criminal acts that could constitute crimes. In response, Nicolás Maduro has formally appealed the decision.

Leading the prosecution is Carlos Stornelli, an experienced Argentine lawyer who has served for two decades at the National Prosecutor’s Office in the Federal Criminal and Correctional No. 4. Throughout his career, Stornelli has also led investigations against former President Cristina Fernández and various Argentine government officials.

Among the military officers accused are Major General Justo José Noguera Pietri, the former commander of the Bolivarian National Guard during 2013-2014, and Brigadier General Arquímedes Herrera Ruso, who commanded Carabobo region number two in 2014. Also implicated are Major General José Dionisio Goncalves Mendoza, Colonel Ephraín Verdú Torrelles, Colonel Ramón Adolfo Pimentel Avilán, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Alonzo Osuna Díaz, Lieutenant Luis Amaya Chirino, and First Sergeant Johan Ramírez Hernández. The list also includes second sergeants José Urdaneta Urdaneta, Jhonny Mallarino Miranda, Luis Reyes González, Jorvy Pennaloza Ramírez, and Roger Alejo Durán.

The names of these accused soldiers were published by Argentine newspaper Clarion.

