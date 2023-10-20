16th Synod of Bishops to Draft Letter for All the People of God, Says Holy See Press Room

Vatican Synod of Bishops to Draft Letter for All People of God

October 18, Vatican City – The Holy See Press Room held a press briefing today, during which Chairman of the Information Committee, Paolo Ruffini, announced that at the conclusion of the 16th Ordinary Session of the Synod of Bishops, a letter will be drafted for all the people of God. Ruffini highlighted that the Synod aims to make its message accessible to as many people as possible, particularly those who have not yet been exposed to or involved in the Synod process.

The decision to draft the letter was put to a vote in the General Assembly and was approved with an overwhelming majority. Out of the 346 elected members, 335 were in favor, while 11 opposed the proposal. The General Report Committee, responsible for conceiving the message, seeks to create a document that is both simple and clear.

During the press briefing, Ruffini also provided an update on the comprehensive report. He mentioned that the 12th plenary meeting, held earlier in the day, focused on discussing the theme of participation, responsibility, and power based on the “Working Document” of the Synod. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the general spokesman of the Synod of Bishops, explained that the text would serve as a transitional document, reflecting the experiences of the Synod. It will contain points of agreement, areas of disagreement, and unresolved issues that will require further study in collaboration with the People of God from a canonical, theological, and pastoral perspective.

In addition to the updates, Ms. Sheila Pires, Secretary of the Information Committee, announced that prayer sessions for immigrants and refugees would be held in St. Peter’s Square after the conclusion of the group meetings on October 19. The prayer session will be broadcasted live on television, and individuals worldwide are invited to join in.

Several guests attending the press briefing on October 18 shared their experiences in the Walking Together process. Among them were Cardinal Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, Archbishop of Manaus, Brazil, Zbigņev Stankevičs, Archbishop of Riga, Latvia, Pablo Virgilio of the Diocese of Caloocan in the Philippines, and Wyatt, a nineteen-year-old college student from the University of Wyoming in the United States. They spoke about their collaborative efforts within their respective local churches.

The Synod of Bishops continues its work, aiming to create a letter that will reach and resonate with all the People of God. For more information and updates on the Synod, visit the Vatican News website at www.vaticannews.cn.

