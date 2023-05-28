19 people rescued, five missing are sought

And 16m tourist boat Yes is overturned on Sunday sera for a air horn on the Lake Maggiore in front of Lisanza, in the Municipality of Sixth Kalends. The group – mainly made up of families – was participating in a sightseeing, when suddenly the bad weather caused the boat to capsize, which had now arrived near the wharf. There were 24 people on board: 22 passengers and two crew members. Fourteen they managed to put themselves safely swimming to the shore and reaching the beach of Piccalunga, five in the same way arrived in Lisanza. Five missing are sought.
Sudden bad weather
The party was surprised by the bad weather that hit the whole of Northern Lombardy in the eveningso much so that even at Malpensa airport many flights were grounded due to adverse conditions.
The rescues
Firefighters are on site aquatic rescueThe air rescuers of the Lombardy flight department on board the «Drago 150» and the nucleus divers of Milan, in addition to 6 ambulances4 medical cars it’s a air ambulance of Como.