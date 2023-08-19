1994 Sandcastle shows up in launch trailer

Capable Italian studio Invader Studios and publisher Leonardo Interactive today released the launch trailer for Daymare: 1994 Sandcastlesurvival horror coming on August 30th. For the occasion, the team also emphasizes the presence in the game of Christine Scabbiathe famous lead singer of the group Lacuna Coil.

Thanks to its retro-inspired game mechanics, combined with state-of-the-art twists, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle promises an adrenaline-pumping journey through a world of terror, intrigue and suspense. Players will experience a gripping story, unravel mysteries, face relentless enemies and try to survive against all odds.

Here is the video below.

MX Video – Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

