X will stop your users from blocking other accounts

New York 08/19/2023 01:34 CEST

Musk has announced a new restriction on the social network, the latest change of many he has made since buying Twitter.

Users of X, formerly known as Twitterthey will no longer be able to block other accountsa function that is used by some people as an extra security measure, as published on his social network this Friday by Elon Musk.

Musk, who bought the platform last year, noted that users will still be able to block certain options from other accounts (such as sending private messages), and the option to mute other accounts will still exist. This latest change adds to the long list of modifications that Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has made since he took over the company, such as change network name and logos or remove free verifications that were given to relevant figures.

Musk did not detail the reason for the change or when this measure will begin to be put into practice. The block function means that the banned account cannot see what the other user posts, nor can they leave comments on their content or tag the other account. Meanwhile, the mute function only prevents the user who takes this action from seeing the responses of the blocked account, but other users can see it.

