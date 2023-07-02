Home » 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Nardodipace (VV)
World

2.5 magnitude earthquake near Nardodipace (VV)

by admin
2.5 magnitude earthquake near Nardodipace (VV)

by weathersicily.it – ​​17 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Sunday 02 July 2023 at 05:56 a shock of magnitude 2.5 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 19.6 km. The epicenter was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Magnitude 2.5 earthquake near Nardodipace (VV) appeared 17 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Germany, for the state anti-inflation bonuses of 3 thousand euros and an increase of 200 euros in payroll

You may also like

Sunday horoscope beginning July 2023 | Fun

France, in Clichy 18 years later. Hate travels...

Weekly horoscope from July 3 to 9, 2023...

Luka Mitrović extended his contract with Zvezda |...

Daily horoscope July 1 | Fun

Zejna about failed love | Fun

National Navy Seizes Ton of Cocaine Worth $25...

UN Secretary-General Urges International Support for Crisis-Hit Haiti

The first evidence of black hole shock waves...

Katarina Živković receives terrible messages | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy