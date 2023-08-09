2 best sleeping positions if your back hurts | Magazine

An expert discovered the two best positions for sleeping, and here’s how you should never lie down, you’ll wake up in pain and numb!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff

If your back hurts as soon as you wake up, and the pain persists throughout the rest of your day, you may be sleeping in the wrong position. Expert in body positions James Lainhart he explained which two positions are best for the spine and backand how you should never sleep because you will only make the pain worse.

The spine needs optimal support, even while we are resting and not moving, so Leinhart explained which two positions are best for sleeping.

“Warrior” position

Lying on your back, legs and arms outstretched, allows the weight of the body to be evenly distributed on the mattress. The mattress thus supports the largest area of ​​the spine, and you can also put a pillow under the knees, because that way the spine will be even straighter.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“dreamer” position

The position on the side, which is sometimes also called fetal because it resembles a baby in the womb, is the second best for sleeping. Lie on your side, slightly bend your arms and legs, and place a pillow between your knees. In this way, the spine will be relieved, but so will the hips, because the upper leg will not put pressure on the lower one.

Izvor: Shutterstock

What is the worst sleeping position?

By far the worst, Leinhart explained, is lying on your stomach.

“If you don’t have a clinical reason to lie on your stomach, don’t ever do it. The head has to be on the side which twists both the neck and the spine, and forces it to be in a completely unnatural position. You will wake up with strained vertebrae, neck pain and back, but you’ll also be numb,” he said.

Read also why we twitch in our sleep, and watch the BONUS VIDEO: Yoga exercises for better sleep!

00:13 Yoga exercises for better sleep Source: TikTok/itsmegwinters

Izvor: TikTok/itsmegwinters

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

