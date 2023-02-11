These days we have played the new thoroughly Hogwarts Legacy to be able to offer you our review, arriving during the week; in the meantime, however, we offer you a video with the first 20 minutes of the game (excluding initial tutorial) recorded on Xbox Series X in Quality modeand obviously complete with Italian dubbing.

If you are interested in seeing the performance of the game in the various modes and also on Series S, however, we anticipate that during the day we will also show you a video dedicated to this comparison. In the meantime, here is the first video: enjoy!