Home World 20 minutes from the Italian version on Xbox Series X
World

20 minutes from the Italian version on Xbox Series X

by admin
20 minutes from the Italian version on Xbox Series X

These days we have played the new thoroughly Hogwarts Legacy to be able to offer you our review, arriving during the week; in the meantime, however, we offer you a video with the first 20 minutes of the game (excluding initial tutorial) recorded on Xbox Series X in Quality modeand obviously complete with Italian dubbing.

If you are interested in seeing the performance of the game in the various modes and also on Series S, however, we anticipate that during the day we will also show you a video dedicated to this comparison. In the meantime, here is the first video: enjoy!

MX Video – Hogwarts Legacy

See also  The Shanghai Index fell nearly 5% and fell below 3,100 points, and northbound funds sold a net 16 billion |

You may also like

No gold for Goggia in the world downhill...

Interview with the group Kristona (2023) – MondoSonoro

Meet Zvi Sukkot, Israel’s newest fascist lawmaker –...

The Republic of Moldova, a crucial point in...

Earthquake in Turkey, two-month-old baby saved after 128...

England, the violence of the extreme right in...

Knit, crochet mon amour ♥

the Turkish selector helps in the supermarket |...

Thieves still in action in Partanna Mondello, theft...

Kalya “The Girl in Nimelor”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy