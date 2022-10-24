Unforgettable polar adventure tour 300 kilometers of arctic wilderness, 180 well-trained sled dogs, vast winter scenery, and a team of ordinary people, this is Fjallraven Polar. Low temperature, cold wind, dark night, starry sky, white snow, mountains, valleys, dogs, companions. Fjallraven believes that everyone can become a polar explorer, and this is a lifelong adventure that everyone can experience. In April 2023, Fjallraven Polar will join 20 registrants from all over the world to complete a 300km dog sledding adventure in the Arctic tundra. For 6 days, participants will drive a dog sled across the vast wilderness of northern Scandinavia and experience a world very different from their usual life. The team members will learn basic survival skills, travel through frozen lakes and forests, and adapt to polar life where the temperature can drop to minus 30 degrees Celsius. Fjallraven Polar is not a race and tickets cannot be purchased to join. Fjallraven Polar provides a gateway to winter outdoor living, as well as the inspiration and advice needed for a fulfilling outdoor time, no matter the season. Story of Fjallraven Polar The idea of ​​Fjallraven Polar was born back in the 1990s, when Ake Nordin, the founder of Fjallraven, met Sweden’s leading dog sledding guide. Ake was inspired by his participation in the Iditarod dog sled race, known as the world‘s toughest race, through the harsh Alaskan wilderness. For nearly a decade from 1997 to 2006, Fjallraven Polar followed Iditarod’s lead and ran its events in the form of a competition. However, in 2012, after six years of suspension and reorganization, the post-return Polar Crossing no longer focuses on competition, and does not even require professional dog sledding skills, but is aimed at the general public who are curious about the outdoors. It sounds crazy to take a group of people with no field skills or experience to one of the harshest environments in the world: the Arctic tundra. But Fjallraven believes that with the right support, equipment and mindset, this activity is for everyone. And Fjallraven is right. The event was a success, most notably in the spirit of the first participants. They proved that with courage and enthusiasm, expert advice and guidance, and high-quality winter gear, anyone can complete the Fjallraven Polar challenge. Over the years, participants have experienced everything from blizzards and low temperatures of -30°C to sun-bathed, beautiful views of the Arctic tundra. For the lucky few, the Fjallraven Polar is an opportunity to test their limits on the adventure of a lifetime. Since 1997, Fjallraven Polar has not only impacted the lives of about 400 participants, but also gained online popularity. Thousands of people visit Fjallraven Polar’s website every year, and hundreds of people sign up. In 2019, 2,183 people from 92 countries signed up. The competition is fierce, and the quality and quantity of applicants have reached unprecedented heights. In 2020 and 2021, the event is tentatively scheduled due to the new crown epidemic. This year, Polar Expeditions is back with a new itinerary and registration process. Are you ready for the challenge? Fjallraven invites all curious friends to join this unforgettable adventure of a lifetime by signing up for Fjallraven Polar, a 300-kilometer Arctic expedition across Scandinavia starting in April 2023. Now is your chance to become a polar explorer in this one-of-a-kind adventure. Registration will open on October 24, 2022. ways of registration Step 1: Attend the Fjallraven Polar Global Launch The global launch will be live-streamed on Monday, October 24, 2022, so stay tuned. At that time, Mr. Calle af Hard Segerstad, Global Events Manager and host, will introduce the 2023 expedition and share the necessary information on how to apply for a place. This route will also give you an up-close look at life in the Arctic, how to drive a dog sled in the Arctic hinterland, and how the experience shaped the lives of the expedition members. The conference adopts the principle of voluntary participation, but participants will have an advantage in the registration process. Step 2: Complete the three tasks Fjallraven Polar applicants will need to complete three weekly tasks, the first of which will be announced at the global launch. Applicants will need to upload a video or image to Instagram and add the hashtags @fjallravenofficial, #FjallravenPolar2023, and the task number: #Challenge1, #Challenge2 or #Challenge3 from the official Fjallraven account. The themes of the missions vary, but all prompt entrants to reflect on their relationship with nature and the situations they may encounter during the polar crossing. The mission themes are: Task 1: Motivation for Participating in a Traversal Expedition Mission 2: Approaching Fjallraven Polar, Overcome Your Fear Task 3: A more sustainable life The content produced for each task is at the discretion of the registrant and can be in the form of photos, videos, images, text or any other creative form. Full details on the mission and how to sign up will be announced at the global launch. Step 3: Select participants by official Fjallraven judges Registration for the event will close on Sunday, November 13, and the finalists will be shortlisted by an official Fjallraven jury of past Fjallraven Polar players, ambassadors and staff. Finalists will be announced during a live broadcast on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. – 2023 Mountain Raven Polar Precautions The starting point is Jukkasjarvi in ​​Swedish Lapland, 17 km east of Kiruna. Here, participants will receive a variety of training, learn the basic survival skills required for the expedition, and will also meet the six sled dogs belonging to each team and take care of them during the journey. Then set off on a dog-sled ride in seemingly inhospitable wilderness, through barren tundra, icy lakes and mountains. Participants will learn, travel, and work together with dogs and their teammates on the 300-kilometer journey; all the way north through Sevujarvi, Kattuvuoma, Rastojaure and Palstsa – one of the largest permafrost areas in Europe, and finally End the tour in Signaldalen on the edge of a Norwegian fjord. You will spend five days sleeping in tents or in the open air, learn to feed and manage sled dogs, set up winter camps, cook outdoors, live in temperatures as low as -30°C, and adapt to changing and potentially harsh winters surroundings. Experienced Fjallraven teams and professional dog sledding guides will provide support and guidance throughout, although most of the work will be hands-on. Fjallraven believes that with the right equipment and knowledge, anyone can discover and enjoy nature in polar environments, with or without outdoor experience.

