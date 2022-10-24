Source title: National Bureau of Statistics: Economic data for the first three quarters announced that the national economy has recovered well

CCTV news:Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today (October 24) shows that since the beginning of this year, the national economy has resisted pressure and continued to recover. The economic recovery in the third quarter was better than that in the second quarter, production demand continued to improve, employment prices were generally stable, and people’s livelihood was guaranteed. Powerful and effective, and the overall operation is within a reasonable range. According to preliminary calculations, the GDP in the first three quarters was 87,026.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.0% at constant prices, 0.5 percentage points faster than the first half of the year. In terms of different industries, the added value of the primary industry increased by 4.2% year-on-year, the added value of the secondary industry increased by 3.9% year-on-year, and the added value of the tertiary industry increased by 2.3% year-on-year. On a quarterly basis, GDP grew by 4.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, 0.4% in the second quarter, and 3.9% in the third quarter. On a month-on-month basis, GDP grew by 3.9% in the third quarter.

