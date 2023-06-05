22nd LGBT+ Diversity Cultural Fair at Memorial da América Latina – MONDO MODA

A 22nd edition of the Cultural Fair of LGBT+ Diversity will be held for the first time at the Latin America Memorial, in Barra Funda, west zone of São Paulo, on June 8th, Thursday, from 10am to 9pm. The Fair is part of the calendar of activities carried out by the NGO Association of the São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade (APOLGBT-SP).

For this edition, around 100 exhibitors are expected, which will be distributed throughout the Memorial’s spaces. There will be stands for merchants, institutions, sponsors and food.

In addition, there will also be more than 50 artistic attractions on the LGBT+ Diversity Stage and the entire event will have accessibility features for people with disabilities, such as sign language interpreters, audio description and reserved area.

The creative economy will be present at the queer art fair, where plastic artists will have the opportunity to sell their works.

Some of the highlights of the edition are the Creation Planet which, in partnership with the “Casa de Criadores”, will offer a space with fashion designers who will show their creations; Espaço Vogue will be open for the public to present Vogue dance numbers, K pop, Salsa or any other dance modality they prefer. Karão oque!, label-free karaoke and the Drag Experience, will be an action in partnership with Casa Fluída that proposes to offer an experience for the public to become a drag queen for a day.

Planeta Arte, in partnership with the Museu Lusófono da Diversidade, The Queer Museum and Diversa, Arte e Cultura, will make the Fair have a free museum with works and artists from all over the world. There will also be graphic artists bringing comics, fanzines, anime and the entire universe of pop culture to the Fair, which also invites cosplayers to participate in the event.

In addition, NGOs linked to culture, health, human rights and inclusive churches, among others, will be present. Among the institutions, some confirmations are the Secretariat of Justice of the State of São Paulo, Secretariat of Culture of the State of São Paulo, Secretariat of Human Rights of the City of São Paulo, Municipal Health Secretariat, Regional Electoral Court (TRE), Municipal Secretariat of Persons with Disabilities, Secretariat for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities of the State of São Paulo, Secretariat for Human Rights – linked to the Ministry of Human Rights of the Federal District, UNAIDS, UNHCR, OAB Diversidade and the Regional Psychology Council (CRP).

A highlight is the participation of TRE offering guidance and services such as name rectification, consultation on electoral title, issue of guides and others.

“The Fair is an opportunity to encourage income generation among small LGBT+ entrepreneurs and make visible the initiative of institutions that support, protect and strengthen our community”, says Claudia Garcia, president of the NGO.

The event is free and tickets must be collected through the link

Service:

22nd LGBT+ Diversity Cultural Fair

Where: Memorial da América Latina, Avenida Mário de Andrade 664, Barra Funda, São Paulo

When: June 8 (Thursday, Corpus Christi holiday)

Hours: 10am to 9pm