28 premature newborns evacuated from al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip have arrived in Egypt

28 premature newborns evacuated from al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip on Monday they arrived in Egypt. They were part of a group of 31 newborns who on Sunday were brought from al Shifa hospital, occupied for days by the Israeli army, in the city of Rafah, in the south of the Strip, on the border with Egypt.

Three of them are not yet in a condition to be transported to Egypt, he told Reuters a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), which is caring for the newborns evacuated from the hospital to Shifa together with the Red Crescent, the Palestinian division of the Red Cross.

Once they entered Egypt, the 28 children were taken to al Arish, the Egyptian city closest to the border with the Strip. 12 of them were then transported to Cairo, to receive more adequate medical care.

