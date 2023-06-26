3 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Kansas City, Missouri – Xinhua English.news.cn

3 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-06-26 12:00

China News Agency, San Francisco, June 25 (Xinhua) According to US media reports, on the 25th local time, a shooting occurred in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, resulting in at least 3 deaths and 5 injuries.

The Associated Press reported that Kansas City police said in a news release that at about 4:30 local time on the 25th, police found two adult men and an adult woman in a parking lot in downtown Kansas City and nearby streets. Shot dead. Another five wounded in the shooting took ambulances or private cars to local hospitals for treatment. None of these people was life-threatening.

The police said that when the gunshots rang out, there were many people gathered in the parking lot where the incident occurred. It is not yet clear why the crowd gathered and the suspect’s motive for committing the crime. CNN reported that the police did not announce any arrests, but they believed there were many witnesses who could provide valuable information. At present, the police are offering a reward of 25,000 U.S. dollars for the murderer.

According to statistics from the US “Gun Violence Archives” website, there have been 326 mass shootings in the US this year that resulted in at least 4 casualties, and more than 20,000 people died in various gun-related incidents.

Source: China News Network Author: Editor: Gao Mingzhen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

