Two commercial and residential properties listed for 220 million yuan in Boluo County, Huizhou are expected to be sold on July 31- Viewpoint.com

Opinion newsletter:On June 25, 2 commercial and residential properties were listed in Boluo County, Huizhou City, distributed in Yangqiao Town and Changning Town, with a total transfer area of ​​53,000 square meters, a total construction area of ​​120,000 square meters, and a total starting price of 220 million yuan. It is expected that July 31 Sunrise let.

According to Guandian New Media, Yangqiao Town 2023 (reserve) No. 3 plot is located in the section of Qiaoxiang Road, Yangqiao Town, Boluo County, with a usable area of ​​23,494㎡, a plot ratio of ≤2, and a building area of ​​≤46,988㎡, of which the commercial building area The proportion is ≤10%, and the construction area of ​​community public service buildings is ≥280㎡.

The starting price of the land listing is 64.2 million yuan, the starting price of the floor is 1366 yuan/㎡, and the donation fee of educational facilities is 1506 yuan/㎡. The upper limit price is 73.7 million yuan, the upper limit floor price is 1568 yuan/㎡, including the donation of educational facilities is 1708 yuan/㎡. The sales unit price of rough commodity housing is ≤8,000 yuan/㎡. Pay a registration deposit of 19.3 million yuan. The deadline for deposit payment is 9:00 on July 31, and the time-limited bidding starts at 10:00 on July 31.

According to the requirements of the plot, the total development investment shall not be less than 200 million yuan (excluding the premium part of the land price); the bidder must donate 6,577,944 yuan for the construction of educational facilities.

In addition, the No. 4 plot of 2023 (reserve) in Changning Town is located in the area of ​​Shipijiao (soil name) west of Luofu Avenue, Shanziwei Economic Cooperative, Dongping Village, Changning Town, Boluo County. The construction area is ≤73112.5㎡ (of which the proportion of commercial construction area is ≤5%, and the construction area of ​​community public service buildings is ≥440㎡).

The starting price of the land listing is 154.15 million yuan, the starting price of the floor is 2108 yuan/㎡, and the donation fee of educational facilities is 2248 yuan/㎡. The upper limit price is 177.15 million yuan, the upper limit floor price is 2423 yuan/㎡, and the donation fee for educational facilities is 2563 yuan/㎡. The sales unit price of rough commercial housing is ≤9790 yuan/㎡, and the bidding ladder is 2.3 million yuan. The deposit is 46.5 million yuan, and the deadline for deposit payment is 9:00 on July 31st, and the time-limited bidding starts at 10:00 on July 31st.

According to the requirements of the plot, the total development investment of the bidder shall not be less than 375 million yuan (excluding the premium part of the land price); the bidder must donate 10,235,165 yuan for the construction of educational facilities.

