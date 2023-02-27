Home World 3 million sims I have. Mobile, reached the finish line
On Mobile reaches 3 million SIMs activated in the Italian mobile telephony market.

The news was announced by the company itself on their official Linkedin account.

Ho Mobile is the second brand of Vodafone Italia and entered the Italian market in 2018. In just under 5 years, the company has managed to win over a significant number of customers and reach the important milestone of 3 million SIMs activated.

The company expressed its gratitude to all who contributed to this achievement. “Thanks to every single person who is part of our family“, reads the Linkedin post.

Ho Mobile’s attention has always been focused on the offer of affordable and competitive rates, and this has certainly contributed to its growing popularity among Italian consumers. The company has also invested in the quality of the service offered to its customers, with a strong focus on the user experience by exploiting the coverage of the Vodafone network.

The important result obtained by Ho Mobile demonstrates its strength and determination in the Italian mobile telephony market, a highly competitive sector.

With the support of Vodafone Italia, Ho Mobile seems ready to continue to grow and offer its customers an increasingly better and innovative service.

