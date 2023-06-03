Home » 3 police officers stabbed in England | Info
3 police officers stabbed in England | Info

3 police officers stabbed in England | Info

Three police officers were wounded in a knife attack in the state of Ohio.

Three police officers were wounded in a knife attack in the UK in the city of Billingham, “BBC” writes. They showed up at a house for a security check.

Police received a call in Billingham after a call about a troubled adult male. On the spot, the police found a man with a knife who attacked them.

Two police officers received stab wounds, and the third was cut. All three were taken to the hospital where they received medical assistance.

The attacker, a man (34), was arrested for the incident that happened on Friday. He was also transferred to the hospital for minor injuries.

